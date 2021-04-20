David W. Hammonds (Died: April 19, 2021) Apr 20, 2021 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David W. Hammonds, 85, of the Mt Pleasant community, passed away Monday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Tall Tales Bookshop Open On Tusculum Boulevard Fiery 2-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-81 A Room Of Her Own Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.