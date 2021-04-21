David W. Hammons, 85, of Mt Pleasant community, died Monday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville after a brief illness.
David retired after 25 years as a machinist from Formex/Weavex in Greeneville.
He is a member of Cedar Creek Church of God.
He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.
Dave was preceded in death by parents: Lonnie and Cora Hammons of Memphis; brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews; and one grandson.
He is survived by the mother of his children: Gylith Hammons; a daughter: Wreatha Atkins; and a son: David (Mary Jane) Hammons, all of Greeneville; grandchildren: Bruce Lamons and Kiale Swecker of Greeneville, Lindsay and Scot Rose of Clarksville, K.C. and Jamie Devera; Davey Hammons, and Shelby Smalling, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Isobelle Rose of Clarksville, Kaden Bly, Memphis Smalling, Jamie Junior Devera, Mazzie Wright, Alison Coyler and Carsten Hammons; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be follow at 2:30 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
