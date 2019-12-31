KNOXVILLE — David Wallace Davis, 72, of Knoxville, passed away Dec. 22 at Parkwest Hospital.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He retired from Anadarko Petroleum Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Davis.
He is survived by his wife: Glenda Taylor Davis; three sons: Daniel Davis and his wife, Kristen, and Jordan, Brian and Caleb of Telford; a stepdaughter: Lori Taylor Cox and her husband, Blaine; a daughter: Kelby and her son Cason; a sister: Susan Bradbury and her husband Rick, and their sons, Paul and John of Sweetwater.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Berry Highland West Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Limestone.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to www.berryhighlandwest.com.