David Wayne Sexton (Died: July 1, 2020)
Jul 2, 2020
David Wayne Sexton, 78, of Greeneville, died Wednesday morning at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.