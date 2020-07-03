David Wayne Sexton, 78, passed away Wednesday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He was a son of Donal James Sr. and Harriett Ann Self Sexton. Born January 2, 1942 in Buffalo, New York, he was raised and lived most of his life in Michigan. He graduated June 5, 1977 from Lawrence Institute of Technology in Southfield, Michigan, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management. He was an accountant for Burroughs Corporation for 10 years in Detroit, Michigan.
Mr. Sexton served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-64. He then worked and retired after 16 years of employment with the U.S. Customs Service in Detroit, Michigan.
He was a lifelong member of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, longtime member of the N.R.A. and supported wounded veterans.
He enjoyed collecting model cars and airplanes, and various other items.
Mr. Sexton is survived by his wife of 33 years: Judith Naomi Trantham (Carter) Sexton; one stepson: Gary Carter and his wife, Darlene Carter, one brother: Donal James Sexton Jr.; two nieces: Allison Snyder of Knoxville and Gail Isley of Greeneville; four nephews: Dr. Andrew Sexton of Knoxville, Steve Horner, Billy Joe Trantham and Tim Horner of Greeneville; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends: Terry and Judy Fillers, Frank and Beverly Barwick, the Rev. Gene Swatzell, all the many friends at Kingsley Avenue and Greeneville Free Will Baptist Churches, Gigi from Caris Healthcare, John and Rita Andring of Yakima, Washington, Robert and Michelle Wharton and family of Waterford, Michigan, Mary Ann Johnson of Claremont, New Hampshire, Bob and Marianne Forcione of Clearwater, Florida, and friends at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville and Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters-in-law: Peggy Sexton, and Georgia Horner and her husband, Don; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Carl and Allene Trantham; one brother-in-law: William R. Trantham; and a stepson and friend: Ricky Kelly Carter.
The family will receive friends from noon until 3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Pruett and the Rev. Larry McElroy officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be Troy Cutshall, Jackie Dyer, Blaine Scott, Dennis Fox, Dennis Franklin and Frank Barwick.
Honorary pallbearers will be Haskell Fox, Leon Coaker, Rev. Lynn Neas, and the staffs of Caris Healthcare and Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.