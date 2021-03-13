David Wayne Vest, 83, of Greeneville, passed away March 4.
He was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida.
David graduated Forest Lake Academy, Apopka, Florida, and attended Southern Adventist University, Chattanooga.
He moved to Greeneville in fall of 2000 to marry Jane Pierce, his old schoolmate, and her ready made family.
David worked at Greene Valley Developmental Center until it closed.
David proudly served in the U.S. Army in Operation Whitecoat, Biodefense Medical Research Medical Program at Ft. Derrick, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ivan and Martha (Whitrock) Vest; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those left to cherish David’s memories include his wife: Jane Pierce Vest; her four children, whom he loved and was proud to call his: Sherri (Buck) Conner or Greeneville, Jody (Bob) Wolf of Gray, Jaimie Kelly, Michele Novoa of Knoxville; his daughter: Jennifer (Hal) Coble of Calhoun, Georgia; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many cousins. Special mention of Sherri Conner and great-granddaughter, Raimey, who cared for David before and during his last days.
There will be no funeral as he donated his body to medical research.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.