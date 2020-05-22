ROGERSVILLE — David West, 58, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his residence.
David was of the Baptist faith and he was saved at an early age.
He was full of life, loving, always had a smile, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The things he loved most was riding his bike and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Helen West; his grandparents: Hula and Pearl West, and Wilbur and Mable Weems; a very special cousin: Michael West; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his son: Brandon West; his daughter: Trista West; a granddaughter he raised as his own: Katee West; a grandson: Asher West; a granddaughter: Emma West; a sister: Phyllis Lamons of Bulls Gap; a brother: Doug West of Greeneville; a sister: Donna Cavin (Dennis) of Rogersville; a sister: Angie (Timmy) Cavin of Greeneville; he had five nieces and nephews that he thought of as his own grandchildren: Sierra (Brandon) Rodriguez, Jacob Cavin, Isaiah Cavin, Gracie Cavin and Sophie Cavin; and many more nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with the Rev. Billy Ray Courtney, the Rev. Fuzz Bradley and the Rev. Billy Webb officiating.
Graveside services will follow at West Family Cemetery located at 695 Bear Hollow Road, Greeneville.
Pallbearers will be Doug West, Timmy Cavin, Jacob Cavin, Isaiah Cavin, Asher West, Billy Webb, Dennis Lowe and Brian Harrell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Bowlin and Steve Kaylor.
Online condolences may be sent at or sign our online register book at https://remembrance-registry.com/christian-sells.