David “Yankee” A. Fellows, a longtime Parker employee and honorably discharged Army veteran, passed away unexpectedly Thursday at the age of 56.
Dave is survived by three children: David Fellows II, Jessica(Samuel) Fellers and Ashley Fellows; grandchildren: Jesse, Samantha, Logan and Tucker; and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
He was a very devoted father and friend.
Dave lived life to the fullest. He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed other hobbies, archery hunting, bowling and golf.
He will be greatly missed by his friends, family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
A dedication motorcycle ride to escort him to his final resting place will be posted at a later date.