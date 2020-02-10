Davis P. Stroud, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
He was a graduate of Greeneville High School, various banking schools and Louisiana State University School of Banking. He studied accounting for three years at International Account Chicago.
He was a Corporal in the Military Police Unit assigned to Co B, 14th Ordnance Battallion, Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas.
He was a member of the Greeneville Masonic Lodge No. 3, F&AM since 1962. He retired as a Greene Bank executive vice-president in 2000 and served as secretary on the board from 1979 to 2004. He was past president of the Lions Club in 1972 and 1973, a member of Holston Chapter Bank Administrator Institute 1972-73. Mr. Stroud was chairman of the Greeneville Parking Authority for three years and a member of the Greeneville Chamber of Commerce for several years.
He loved to travel and dearly loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Jo Stroud; one daughter and son-in-law: Dena and Tim Riley of North Augusta, South Carolina; two sons: Andrew Stroud of Richmond, Virginia and Bobby Bible of Greeneville. He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Emily and Brian Howarth of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Rachel and Patrick Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina, Audra and Jamie Smith of Buckingham, Virginia, Ethan Davis Stroud, Madison and MacKenzie Stroud of Richmond; great-grandchildren: Kathleen, Carley, James, Eliza Ruth and Suzanna Smith; one brother: Lewis Stroud of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Patty Patel, Barbara Frye, Laura Carter and Ken Hood.
He was a son of the late Valley and Pearl Pettit Stroud. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Clyde and Herman Stroud; and two sisters: Frances Shelton and Mary Ruth Stroud.
The family received friends Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service followed in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dr. James K. Pierce III, the Rev. Dennis Shumate and the Rev. Jay Parker officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Stroud, Bobby Bible, Tim Riley, Rick Shelton, Ethan Davis Stroud and Phil Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stan Puckett, Bill Richmond, Bob Grubbs and John Parham.
The Greene County Honor Guard and Tennessee National Guard Honor Team will conduct a military graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.