Dayton Arnold Easterly passed away Friday morning at home after a long battle of health problems. He was 76 years old.
Dayton was a veteran of Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Brenda Easterly; two sons: Dayton Eldon Easterly and Billy Joe Easterly; a brother: Stanley Easterly; a sister-in-law: Sanna Easterly; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tommy and Wanda Cutshaw, and Ronnie and Tammy Cutshaw; an aunt: Geneva Crum; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Jessica King and Amanda Swick.
Dayton was preceded in death by a very special son: Michael “Big Red” Easterly, who he loved dearly; his father and mother: Eldon and Edna Easterly; a sister: Janeta Easterly; brothers: Artchie, Leonard and Denver Easterly; sisters-in-law: Linda Easterly and Sue Cutshaw; a niece: Angle Easterly; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: John and Lucille Cutshaw.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rsoe Hill Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Mysinger, Roger Carter, Danny Crum, Christopher Church, Chris Norris, Richard Ricker and Jerry Darnell.
