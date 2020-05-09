Deanna Fillers, 51, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning.
She is survived by her mother: Dessie Fillers; a brother: Lynn Fillers of Baltimore, Maryland; an uncle: James (Martha) Easterly Jr.; three aunts: Brenda (Dennie) Pearson, Sue (Dave) Charron and Diane Fillers, all of Greeneville; her companion: Clyde Blackwell of Greeneville; special cousins: Billy (Jenny) Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeremy (Renee) Easterly of Florida, Mark (Haley) Foreman of Montana and Jessica (Jerry) Franklin of Greeneville, and their families; and her fellow patients and caregivers at Fresenius Medical Care.
She was preceded in death by her father: William “Bill” Fillers; her grandparents: James and Betty Easterly Sr., and Dwight and Freda Fillers; and an uncle: Terry Fillers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.