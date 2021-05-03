Deanna Lee Gass, 77, of the Baileyton community, passed away Friday evening.
Deanna retired from the Department of Human Services.
She attended Brittontown Church.
Deanna loved to cook and travel to Carter Station, to see Ralph Stanley, and other bluegrass gospel music. She was a member of Baileyton Eastern Star, serving many offices.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Neal, who was killed in the Vietnam War; her parents: Cosom and Nellie (Light) Gass; her sisters: Juanita (Babe) McNeese, Martha (George) Hendry and Mary Emma (Alvin) Wallace; brothers: Earl Gass and Orgil Gass; and a nephew: Daniel Wallace.
She is survived by her sister-in-law: Rosella Gass; nieces: Cathy (Larry) Lefsky, Lamanda Wallace, Alison (David) Burns and Becky Ricker; nephews: Tracy (Jennifer) Gass, Richard Gass and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Maupin; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. The Rev. Gary Gass will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chad Malone, Gary Light, Jeff Maupin, Dillon Carpenter, Tanner Gass and Mike McDonald.
