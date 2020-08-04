Debbie Conner, 57, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She spent many years breeding and raising Pekingese dogs. She has touched the lives of many. She had friends from all over the world with whom she shared stories about her dogs and the many Pekingnese puppies she helped bring into the world.
She is survived by her two daughters: Brandy (Blake) Gainey and Crystal Jennings; grandchildren: Asialyn Manuel, Trenton Manuel, Peyton Burrell and Bailey Burrell; great-grandchildren: Aiden Baker, Nevaeh Baker, Everleigh Baker, Kaleigha Manuel and Beau Gordon; a brother: Donald (Julia) Conner; sisters: Brenda (Marvin) Kinser and Cheryl (Steve) Cutshaw; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Harvey and Regina Conner; and a grandson: Trace Manuel.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
The interment will be at Greenelawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Gary Bowers, Blake Gainey, Trenton Manuel, Brandon Conner, Daniel Conner, Dylan Conner and Seth Conner.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.