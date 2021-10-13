Debbie K. Marshall, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by three children: Crystal (Matt) Diveley, T.C. (Charylene) Brooks and Chassity (Scott) Beals; a stepdaughter: Michelle Marshall; six grandchildren: Katelyn, Anakin and Aaron Brooks, Joshua Beals, Samantha and Sydney Marshall; her mother: Opal Way; siblings: Lori (Gary) Broyles, Jimmy (Ronda) Way, Belinda (Tommy) Vaughn and Gary (Penny) Way; aunts and uncles; sister-in-law: Barbara Strange; and several nieces, nephews and special friends, especially, Cindy and Kenny Payne and Hamilton Richards.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Cloyd Marshall Jr; her father: Jimmy Way; her grandmother: Maggie Vaughn; and a sister-in-law: Nadine Haire.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family expresses a special thanks to Greeneville Community Hospital East COVID and ICU Unit Staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services to help offset expenses.
