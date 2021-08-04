Debby Barnes-Parker, 65, passed away July 25 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband: Jimmy; four brothers: Ralph and Peggy Barnes of Midway, Billy Wayne ad Angie Barnes of Georgetown, Kentucky, Robert, Jr., and Grace Barnes of Mohawk, and Terry and Lynn Barnes of Mosheim; Nephews: Jason and Matthew, Jerico and Dalton, and Calan and David Barnes; nieces: Tracie Sauceman and Alyssa McGinnis; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Bob and Imogene Barnes; and a sister: Betty Jean Barnes.
The body will be cremated after a private family viewing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Christian-Sells Funeral Home is in charges of the arrangements.