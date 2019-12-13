Debby Lynn Billingslea, 61, of Irving, Texas, passed away Tuesday from complications related to cancer. She battled for six months and died peacefully with family by her side.
Born Jan. 29, 1958, in Greeneville, she was the only child of Bob and Ruth Carter. Debby was preceded in death by her father.
Though she spent most of her years in Ohio and Texas, Debby always thought of Tennessee as home. She lovingly referred to it as God’s country. The Great Smoky Mountains were her favorite place.
Debby married the love of her life, Steve Billingslea, Aug. 19, 1981, in Dallas, Texas.
Debby cherished her family and always put them first.
She was an avid Chicago Bears fan, had a wonderful sense of humor and was blessed with a beautiful smile.
Debby impacted many lives and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Debby leaves her husband: Steve Billingslea; daughters: Angela Meyer and her husband, David, and Stephanie Throneberry and her husband, Jerry; a son: Steven Billingslea II and his wife, Jennifer; her mother: Ruth Carter; grandchildren: Katy Throneberry and Evelyn Marie Billingslea.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
Interment will be in Price’s Cemetery at Romeo.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.