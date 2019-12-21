Debi Holmes-Binney (Blanks), oldest daughter of George and the late Lois Blanks of Greeneville, died of cancer at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday at her home in Fort Payne, Alabama.
She was born July 17, 1963, in San Jose, California and was named Deborah Anne Blanks. She later legally changed her name to Debi Holmes-Binney to honor her two grandmothers, Roxana Holmes and Isobel Binney.
Debi graduated from Mason Junior High School and Stadium High School both in Tacoma, Washington. After graduation she attended Tacoma Community College until her marriage July 11, 1982 to her first husband, John Lyle. They moved to Southern California where she attended San Luis Obispo State University graduating with a major in Political Science.
During this time she gave birth to her son, Anthony John Lyle. She divorced John and for several years worked at different jobs around the country. She met her current husband and noted writer and speaker, Jerry Ellis and married him March 23, 2001.
She became convinced that she needed to have a 40-day retreat by herself in the wilderness, so at 31 she went into the wilds of Utah in the dead of winter (she was afraid of snakes) with only the most basic of supplies and completed her retreat. She wrote a wonderful book of her adventures (Desert Sojourn) which inspired Oprah Winfrey to invite Debi to be on one of her shows and recommended Debi’s book to viewers.
She and Jerry settled down in the country outside of Fort Payne and built a mountain retreat they named Tanager.
Debi worked for 23-years for Tauck Tours and spent most of that time working half of the year in Italy and half in the United States.
What with frequent visits to her parents, presenting writing workshops with her husband here in Greeneville, and Jerry as a guest lecturer at Tusculum University, Debi was no stranger to Greeneville.
She is survived by her husband; her son; her father; two sisters; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Obituary courtesy of Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.