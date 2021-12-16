Deborah Kay Brown passed away Saturday in her home surrounded by her family.
Deborah was an avid lover of horses and underprivileged youth. She devoted her adult life to combining these two loves to help at risk kids. She spent the last 15 years working as a foster parent. She fostered dozens of kids and adopted nine kids through the foster care system.
She is survived by her parents: George and Kay Widmaier; her brothers: David and Steve Widmaier; and her children: Meghan Brown, Hunter Brown, Katie Brown, Ryan Juergens-Brown, Destiny Brown, Jessie Miller, Brian Brown, Qualyin Brown, Jonasia Brown, Sanae Brown, Erin Brown Sydney Brown and Bella Brown.
Debbie was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.