Deborah Kay Daugherty, of Greeneville, passed away Sept. 3 at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of Greeneville First Freewill Baptist Church.
She loved gardening, her flowers and vacationing with her family. She loved walking. She loved having her family in. She was a wonderful cook. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She never met a stranger.
She was a graduate of Greeneville High School. She also worked for Ronnie Greer as his law administrative assistant at his private law firm, as well as a judicial assistant at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Greeneville for more than 30 years until her retirement in August of 2017.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years: James; two daughters: Angel Morris and Tamara (Jodie) Britton; grandchildren: Corey Britton (Mandi Laws), Lance Corporal Tyler Morris, Jessica (John) Briggs and Kelsey (Ryan) Kinnaley; two great-grandchildren: Jackson Britton and Greta Lee Britton; her mother-in-law: Dorothy Daughtery; two brothers: Jimmy Dale Mathes I and Michael Jack (Jennifer) Mathes; brothers-in-law and a sisters-in-law: Garry and Edna Franklin, Dennis and Joy Daugherty, and Wanda Bible; special nieces and nephews: James Dale (Jennie) Mathes II, Travis Jacob (Heather) Mathes, Ronald (Rhonda) Franklin, Dennis Lynn (Sherry) Daugherty, Jeffrey (Kaylynn) Daugherty, Kelly Mathes Collins, Krystal Franklin (Teddy) Lawing, Carmelita Blakely, Tonya Mattila, and several other nieces and nephews; special friends: Bill Parks and Melody Waits; special cousins: Jamie (Wayne) Ailshie, and Jerry and Jan Mathes; and several other special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dale and Lois Mathes; a son: Jason Douglas; a grandson: Austin Steven Morris; her grandparents: Sanford and Eva Jacobs, and Webb and Stella Mathes; and her father-in-law: James A. Daugherty; and special friend: June Parks and Steve Waits.
The family will have a “Gathering of Friends” from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Larry McElory officiating. The family request social distancing and mask are optional
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children’s Research.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.