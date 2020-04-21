II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day…
JONESBOROUGH — Deborah Marie Berkheimer, 60, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
Ms. Berkheimer was born in Washington County and a daughter of the late William and Betty Reed Walker Young. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, William & Hattie Reed.
She was a member of the Church of God
Ms. Berkheimer was a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Survivors include a daughter: Stephanie Gordon, Mobile, Alabama; granddaughter: Hannah Gordon; special cousin: Diane Reed; and friends: Barbara Hensley, Kim and Josie Starnes, Miranda Landers, Cynthia Jennings, Robert Bradley, Crystal Ivey and Susan York.
The family expressed a special thank you to the Lilac Staff of Signature HeathCARE of Greeneville for their wonderful loving care.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Reece officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Berkheimer family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.