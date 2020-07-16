Deborah Sarden McDowell was born Oct. 1, 1954, and passed away July 8.
She graduated from Greeneville High School in 1972, where she was a cheerleader, played clarinet in the Greeneville High School band, and was a member of the poetry club. She was known for her humor, open heart and friendliness. She was a member of the band, Soulful Struts.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Patsy Elder Dickson, and Jimmy and Patty Sarden; a sister, Georgianna Sarden;and her grandparents: Robert Lee and Anna Mae Sarden.
Deborah is survived by her very special daughters: Nakeeda (Jeremy) Phillips and Tasha (Doug) Williams; a special nephew: Johntay Sarden; grandsons: Dallas and Kwamain Sarden; brothers: Robert, Vincent and J.J. (Lindsey) Sarden; nieces: Chantal, Sarah and Jessica Sarden, and Jameka and Jayla Sarden; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Jalen, Amya, Akim, Tyrese and Montrel Sarden.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The celebration of life service will be follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Cecil Mills Jr. officiating.
