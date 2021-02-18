Deborah Susan Alexander, 58, of Greeneville, passed away early Friday morning at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Susan worked at her business Alexander and Reaves Disability Group.
She devoted her life taking care of her family and others.
Susan was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Susan is survived by her mother: Annette Ellenburg of Mosheim; three sons and daughters-in-law: Nic and Kelley Alexander of Greenville, Chris and Beth Alexander of Chuckey, and Xingwei (Bruce) and Dandan Weng of Iowa; two granddaughters: Tanis Alexander and Amelia Weng; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Vickie and Donnie Belcher of Newport, Mary and Mike Hankins of Afton, Judy and Mike Pearson of Maryville, and Marcia and Tommy Hopson of Greenville; one brother: Sid Ellenburg of Mosheim; a special niece: Terri Ellenburg; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; a business partner and special friend: Lora and Colt Reaves, and their son, Ronin; and a special friend: Bryan Kelton
She was preceded in death by her father: Marcus Ellenburg; Lois and John K. Alexander, who were like second parents to Susan.
There will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions may be made to Isaiah 117, Attention: Greeneville House, P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.