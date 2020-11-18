Debra “Debbie” Coakley, 62 of Orebank Road, Mosheim, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She worked at John Deere Power Products and Parker Hannifin.
The family states she was a loving wife, mother, Nanny and sister, who always put her family first.
Debbie is survived by her husband: Carroll Coakley; a son and daughter-in-law: Wayland and Brandy Coakley; grandchildren: Brighton, Addison and Chelsea; her mother: Pansy Dunn; a sister: Hope Walker and her husband, Chris; brothers and their spouses: Tommy and Sherry Dunn, Randy and Becky Dunn, and Steve and Sissy Dunn; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Pat Coakley, Linda Harris, Gwen and Darrell Bible, David Coakley, and Frank and Bill Coakley; nieces and nephews: Bradley, Bryant, Blake, Roxy, Karola, William, Dwayne, Matthew, Chase, Jeff, Jerry, Tammy, Tracy, Bruce, Elisa, Anthony and Autumn; special friends: Karen and Jim Segallos, Mitch Winters and her husband’s CB family.
She was preceded in death by her father: Marion Walter Dunn, an infant son: Eugene Walter Coakley; a brother: Ronnie Dunn; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Edna Louise and Eugene Coakley; a brother-in-law: Bill Harris; and sister-in-law: Stella Coakley.
There will be no formal services. At her request, the body will be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.