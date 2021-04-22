Debra “Debbie” Irene Moore, born June 18, 1957, passed away Tuesday.
Debbie Moore was a registered nurse who had a gift for helping others. Her natural gift was serving people with dignity, respect, and true compassion.
Debbie especially loved her role as a nana. She loved being involved whether it was practice, ballgames or cheer. It did not matter, spending time with them was what she enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by grandparents: Irene and Earnest Landers, and Mollie and Wilson Ramsey.
She was a loving mother to April and Josh Covington, and Stacie and Robert Taylor; a daughter to June and Bud Rupert, and Charlie and Patsy Ramsey; a nana to Draven and Madison Taylor, and Noah and Seth Covington; brothers and sisters: Chris and Doris Ramsey, Nathan and Margaret Ramsey, Lester Ramsey, and Pennie and Greg Nunn; many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong special friend: Treva Crawford.
There will be no visitation or memorial service per her request. If you would like to pay your respects you are welcome to do so April 30 from 5-7 p.m. at her home.
Also, instead of flowers/gifts, the family asks that you please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.
The family expressed a thank you to Amedisys and Dr. Patel office for all the care and love that they had shown Debbie and her family.
Obituary courtesy of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.