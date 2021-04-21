Debra “Debbie” McAfee, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home after a 21 year battle with cancer.
She attended Greystone Free Will Baptist Church.
She was an employee of Lux Enterprises in Bristol, Virginia.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law: Marshall and Cynthia Cutshall of Greeneville, and Jeremy and Hannah Cutshall of Suffolk, Virginia; a granddaughter: Lucille Cutshall; grandsons: Brett Ayers and Taylor Ayers; his mother-in-law: Wilma Jean Shetley; a brother: Lynn and Lori Waddle; a sister-in-law: Angie Gilland; her special Chihuahua: Roxie; a special friends: Sarah Greene; and her other friends at Lux Enterprises.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Waddle and Robbie Waddle.
The graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Pastor Roger Stocton officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown, at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.