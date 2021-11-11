NEWPORT —Debra “Debbie” Tucker Shelton, 64, passed away Tuesday.
She was preceded in death by her father: George Tucker; her stepmother: Dorothy Tucker; a brother: Kevin Petro; and her grandparents: Ott and Ella Tucker, Helen and Sam King, and Raymond Horn Sr.
She is survived by her mother and step-father: Judith and Richard Dietz of Greeneville; sons: Randy Crum (Candie Talton) of Parrottsville and Matthew Shelton of Newport; sisters: Carol Tucker of Talbott, Barbara Tucker of Johnson City, Tracie Bowman Bentley of Cleveland, Ohio, and Mickey (Sherrill) Yates of Del Rio; a stepbrother: Matt (Kim) Dietz of Austin Town, Ohio; stepsisters: Kim (Jim) Piltz of Kent, Ohio, and Pam (Glenn) Solomon of Greeneville; grandchildren: Deegan Crum, Jasey Shelton and Letty Shelton; an uncle: Wallace Bigbee Sr.; a nephew: Steven Kelley; nieces: Jessica Kelley (Joseph) Hagler, Jordan (Cody) Reed and Mary Frances Reams; a cousin: Teresa (Sis) Tucker Blackman; and a host of other cousins, great-nephews, other family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday in Manes Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Manes Chapel, with Dennis Strange officiating.
Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ebenezer Sand Hill Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.