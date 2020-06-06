Debra L. (Frazier) Grubbs, 65, of Chuckey, formally of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening at her home surrounded by her family.
Debbie had a love for reading.
She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother that was very devoted to her family.
Survivors include her mother: Betty L. Dill; four sisters: Sally Aki, Tracey (Starr) Fuataga, Sandy (Andy) Sykes and Sharon Martin; one sister-in-law: Cheryl Dill; three daughters: Stephanie Miller (Julie Westberg), Bobbie McNeely and Jerri (Tavo) Juarez; two sons: Shawn (Terry) Frazier and Michael (Tammy) Frazier; 15 grandchildren: Samantha and Patrick Miller, Shane (Becky) and Jeremy (Sylvia) Williams, Kayla (Josh) Sylvester, Tim( Melissa) Robinson, Zack and Jacob Doty, Robert (Tiffany), Curtis, Logan and Allena Frazier, and Raven, Anthony and Jazzy Frazier; 26 great-grandchildren: and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. A celebration of life service will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel and Pastor David Dugger will officate.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.