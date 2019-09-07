Debra Margie Colyer, 65, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
She was a retired registered nurse, with a Master of Science degree in nursing, and family nurse practitioner, for Laughlin Memorial Hospital, now Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by her husband: Max Colyer; daughters: April Stills, of Sevierville, and Amanda and James E. Beamer II, of Greeneville; grandchildren: Debra Beamer, Jacob Beamer, Stephen Livingston Jr., of Greeneville, and Joseph Stills, of Sevierville; and sisters: Nancy Southerland, Kathy Elmore and Vickie Harding.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Gladys Lafollette.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton.
A memorial service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw officiating.