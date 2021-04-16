Dee Ann Allen Hook, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at home.
She was born in Memphis and graduated at South Side High School. She began her medical training at Baptist Hospital, Memphis School of X-Ray Technology.
It was at Baptist that she was to meet a newly discharged Navy Medic and they were to become loving soul mates for the next 54 years. She went on to complete her training at University of Tennessee School of Nursing in Memphis and Knoxville. She loved nursing, but her true passion was the love and care of her patients. Dee served more than 30 years at Baptist, Methodist in Memphis, Laughlin Memorial and Takoma Adventist Hospitals. Her favorite assignments were always in the E.R.
Dee loved everything about Mother Nature, especially all critters, flowers, birds and honey bees. She was an ardent walker, hiker and had hiked many trails in the Smokies. She and her husband also had a deep love of old timey, 1860s era log cabins. They reclaimed and restored several cabins in West and East Tennessee. For several years, they lived the “Mother Earth” lifestyle in a cabin in the Parrottsville countryside. Here she learned the art of white oak splits weaving of chairs and baskets and restoring golden oak period furniture. Theirs was a simple back to the earth living in the tradition of “the little ole log cabin on the hill.”
Dee grew into a deep love of honeybees. She, the honeybees and her husband “put up” many golden jars of honey over the years, sharing them with friends and neighbors. She would ask folks to leave a patch of flowers and wildness in their yards for the bees, and to spray less! Her favorite pastime was to visit the beeyard at sunset. For which her husband penned the following lines:
“I’m going out to see the little honeybees. I’ll only stop to listen to the hive buzz and check to see how the little Queen does. I shan’t be gone long, you come too.”
There is little doubt that when she arrives in heaven, the Lord will tell St. Peter to have a strong hive ready for her, so she can continue to enjoy her favorite pastime.
Dee and family would like to send a deep thank you and appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses, aides and caregivers who gave their time, effort and love to her during her courageous battle with her terrible cancer. A sincere thank you to all.
Preceding her in passing were her parents: Hazel (Johnson) Allen and Harry Allen; and many aunts and uncles, especially her favorite Ethel “Sister” Caldwell and Dixie Johnson.
Her survivors include her husband: Jerry; two sisters: Betty Acree and Bonnie (Vernon) Tranum; nieces: Coeita Gallager, Lisa (Bob) Benson and Elizabeth (Mark) Dickey; In addition, she came to love her many in-laws in her extended family. Two, Shirley (Hook) and James Turley became another sister/brother to her. Her many friends in Memphis, Greeneville, Murfreesboro, Parrottsville, Afton and Paducah, Kentucky, and elsewhere, were loved deeply and greatly appreciated. (Too many to list, lest some be omitted.) May you know you are in her families hearts and on their minds and truly loved.
Other in laws she loved and greeted as family included, Danny (Diane) Hook, Betty (Hook) Hite, Carolyn Wiese and Amy Bomire.
There will be an informal visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home on the Asheville Highway.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. John McPheron officiating. In case of rain the service will be in the Mausoleum. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the service.
Due to COVID-19, those attending either the visitation or the graveside are asked to please, wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.