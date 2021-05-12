Dee Anna Robertson, 81, of Afton, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years: Carl Robertson; a daughter: Cindi Laws; a son: Danny (Mary Jane) Laws; grandchildren: Bandy Thompson, Elijah Laws, Mikey Alyanakian, Eric Alyanakian and Natasha Laws; sisters: Rosie Thompson, Judy Perrino and Gail Thomas; and her friends at Fairview Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Orville and Addie Mae Humphreys; two brothers: Layton Buck Humphreys and Tommy Humphreys; and one sister: Joyce Hopson.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.