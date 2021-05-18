MORRISTOWN – Delores Louise Murr Anderson, 70, of Russellville, passed away Saturday at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
She retired from Enka/BASF and TRW.
She was an amazing mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death was her husband: Bobby Anderson; her mother: Catheryn S. Murr; her father: Joe R. Murr Sr.; and a brother, Mark Timothy Murr.
Survivors include her sons: Christopher (Lori) Anderson and Shawn Anderson; her daughter: Andrea Anderson (Floyd) Humphrey; grandchildren: Michael Anderson, Alexis Anderson, Serenity Taylor, Logan Anderson, Dylan Albach, Sierra Taylor, Alexandra Anderson and Masyn Anderson; brothers: Joe (Patricia) Murr Jr. and George Thomas Murr; a sister: Catheryn (Arthur) Mabee; a sister-in-law: Tina Murr; a brother-in-law: Ricky Anderson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will meet Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery for a 3 p.m. graveside service. The Rev. Dusty Jones will officiate.
Arrangements provided by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.