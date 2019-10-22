MORRISTOWN — Deloris Kelly Bible, 85, of Morristown, went to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her daughter Karen Sunday at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her daughter: Karen Bible McClurg; her parents: William and Bertha Kelley; two sisters; and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years: Ray Jirrell Bible; son: Jim Bible; daughter: Linda Bible Allison; grandchildren: Jason Freeman, Chad McClurg and Jennifer Wickings; great-grandchildren: Cody, Madison, Jacob, Leah and Ellie; sisters: Jenny and Carol; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the church with the Rev. James Williams and the Rev. Chad McClurg officiating.
The committal service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Grace Baptist Church in Deloris’s honor.
Arrangements are provided by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.