Delphia A. Osborne, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Morelock; brother, Phillip McNutt and Betty; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd W. Osborne; 3 brothers: Flemon, J.D., and Paul McNutt.
Delphia was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church, and was a homemaker.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown. The funeral service will be held Sunday, at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel Downtown, with Rev. Tommy Melton officiating. Interment will be in Cross Anchor Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nathan Drake, David Paul McNutt, Larry Scott, AJ Gibson, Phil McNutt, and James McNuttt. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.