Denise “Nesi” Dixon, 53, of Camp Creek, passed away Saturday, at Greenevile Community Hospital East.
She was a housewife and loved sewing, reading and pre-school with her grandson.
“Nesi” is survived by her husband of 36 ½ years: Keith Dixon; daughter and son-in-law: Amber and Jimmy Mitchell; grandsons: Garrett Pitts, Nathan Pitts and James Mitchell; her mother: Shirley Hensley; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Kenneth and Brenda Dixon; sisters and brothers-in-law: Marsh and Denny Smith, and Melody and Mike Meadows; brothers and sisters-in-law: Chris and Rhonda Hensley, and Lynn and Kathy Hensley; a sister-in-law: Sandra (Joe) Houser; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Clyde Hensley; and a sister: Sue Brown.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Joe Houser and the Rev. Charles Ervin officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at noon in Shelton Mission Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
