Dennis Edward Whitmer, “Grandé” to all who knew him, passed away Thursday at the Mountain Home Veterans Affair Medical Center.
“Grande” served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1986-90. He was a life time member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Sandwich, Illinois, Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 1990 in Greeneville, and was the past President of the American Legion Riders Post No. 181 also of Sandwich.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years: Dodie; his children: daughters, Jayde Frawley and Nichelle Howard, and his son, Robert Whitmer; his grandchildren: Aydin Lambert, Trevyn Howard, Ely Whitmer, Ean Whitmer, Addison and Arrianna Frawley; his loving sisters: Rhonda Ramirez and Janice Wetzell; his niece: Aubrey Lewis and her children; many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn Edward Whitmer and W. Joyce Cole; his maternal grandparents: Frank and Ruth Etheridge; and paternal grandparents: Glenn Whitmer Sr. and Lucille Whitmer.
He is also survived by many loving and devoted members of U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. Anyone that had the privilege of getting the chance to meet Grandé can firmly say it was a true blessing as well as an honor to get to spend time with him. There are people that God allows to enter your life and not only blesses you with the friendship but adds another member to your family. His larger than life smile, his sense of humor, his willingness to ask, “do you need a hug” will so, so, much be missed by everyone that knew him. He was not only a dear friend but a member of your family.
His wife Dodie expresses a special thanks to friends and family of “Grande’s Crew” USMVMC TN 8.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dodie Whitmer, 166 Katie Lane, Chuckey, TN 37641. Contributions to be made to charitable organizations at a later date.
Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Chaplain Matthew Soergel officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
A gathering will follow the service at the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990 located at 70 Harlan St., Greeneville.
Dennis will be interred in Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2 p.m. April 23, 2022.