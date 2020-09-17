Dennis G. Dyer, 57, died Sunday in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Dennis was a retired sergeant in the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany and Lawton.
Dennis grew up in Mohawk.
He is survived by his parents: Ben and Jane Dyer; and a sister and brother-in-law: Angela and Brad Emde, all of Mohawk; two daughters: Patti and Carol Dyer; and a granddaughter: Isabella, all of Knoxville; and three nieces: Katie-Jane, Ellie-Rose, and Emmie-Grace Emde, all of Mohawk.
Dennis will be buried in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Oklahoma.