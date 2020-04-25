Dennis Lawayne Kelsoe, 81 of Jonesborough, formally of Flint Michigan, passed away Thursday at Lakebridge Health Care Center in Johnson City.
Dennis met the love of his life, Nancy, 40 years ago, and together there was nothing they could not conquer. They loved all what life had to offer as long as they were together.
Dennis was retired from General Motors Local No. 651. He was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and was presented with an honorable discharge.
Dennis is survived by his wife and best friend: Nancy. Together they shared five daughters: Linda (Frank) Haro, Joanne Dubie, Chris (Chris) Price, Dawn (Andy) Greene and April Rowlette, also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother: Gary (Denice) Kelsoe.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Z. and Jessie L. Kelsoe.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
