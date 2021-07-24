Dennis Lynn Ayers, 68, originally from Johnson City, passed into the Gates of Heaven Tuesday greeted by our Lord and Savior and his loved ones, who had gone on before, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Feb. 1, 1953, and was a 1973 graduate of Science Hill High School. He worked several different jobs over the years including working at Coca-Cola in Johnson City and lastly as an over the road truck driver. Before his health issues forced him to quit work and stay at home.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father and mother: Thomas Henry and Dorothy Mae Ayers; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: George B. and Geneva L. Andis.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Andrea M. Andis Ayers; his daughter: Page Shanese Ayers; his son: Brandon Lynn Ayers and his fiancée, Kathryn N. Rosenbaum; two granddaughters: Arianna and Lillie; a sister: Judy (Larry) Lester; a brother: Rick (Tracey) Ayers; a sister-in-law: Doris (Paul) Adams; brothers-in-law: Gary (Barbara) Smith and Harlan Smith; several nieces and nephews, and cousins; his special companions: Banjo and Sparky; and several grand-dogs and grand-cats.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel on Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville. A celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel officiated by Steve Hartley Jr.
Per Dennis’ wishes he will be cremated and no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, it was Dennis’ wishes that donations be made to the local animal shelter, American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
The family expresses a thank you to all the team of doctors and nurses for all the care the showed to Dennis.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.