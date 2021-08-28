Dennis Lynn Shelton (Died: Aug. 27, 2021) Aug 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis Lynn Shelton, 70, of Elizabethton, died Friday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Helen Horner (Died: Aug. 22, 2021) Former Tusculum Assistant Coach Dies Naked Man On Log Rescued From River City School Board Votes To Continue Mask-Optional Policy Eric Preston Crawford (Died: Aug. 19, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.