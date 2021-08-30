Dennis Lynn Shelton, 70, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Friday at the home of his daughter, Sarah Steele, in Elizabethton.
He was born April 19, 1951, to the late John and Thelma Shelton.
Mr. Shelton served in the U.S. Navy and is a Vietnam Veteran.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his son: Michael Lynn Shelton; a daughter and son-in-law: Sarah and Lee Steele; a stepson: Justin Clancy; grandchildren: Logan and Deana Tarlton, Sage Tarlton, Desiree Clancy, Hannah Nickolson, Eric Shelton, and Emma and Cassie Bryant; great-grandchildren: Ava Grace and Owen Carson Tarlton; one brother and sister-in-law: Roy Earl and Janie Shelton; sisters-in-law: Alice Shelton and Mary Shelton; several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and his faithful companion: Scooter.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by a sister: Reba Starr Shelton; two brothers: Oliver Dean Shelton and Dillard Shelton; and a nephew: Frankie Shelton.
The family expresses a thank you to Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment, Sentinel Homecare, Taylor Hipps, Mary, Cheyanne, and Alicia, U.S. Respiratory, Patti, Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, Megan Renfro, Chris Hughes, Jerry Brown and Hannah Davenport for all of your love and support.
The Shelton family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughtyy-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw will officiate.
Interment will follow ay Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sage Tarlton and Logan Tarlton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Shelton, Eric Shelton, Justin Clancy, Lee Steele, James Shelton and Hunter Shelton.
Friends may call at their convenience at the home of Mr. Shelton’s niece, Sharon Sexton, at 1710 Brentwood Drive, Greeneville.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family at www.doughty-stevens.com.