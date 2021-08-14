Dennis Morgan White (Died: Aug. 13, 2021) Aug 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis Morgan White, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be provided by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Violent Arrest Made In Hawkins County Still Making His Mark: John Schneider Brings Bo’s Extravaganza To Bulls Gap Joyce Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Joyce Williams Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Mohawk Woman Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.