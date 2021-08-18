Dennis Morgan White, 72, Outer Dr., Greeneville, passed away Friday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Greeneville.
He faithfully took care of his wife, Evelyn Annette, and daughter, Tamara Denee White Harris, the best way he knew how. He taught his son-in-law, Cedric Morice Harris, all he knew about one of his favorite games (golf) and cried tears of joy when he knew that he could finally beat him. In his belief, he taught him well. Dennis has four grandsons, Javian, Avery, Zorian and Evyn, whom he loved and faithfully traveled to visit while they were away.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Eva Juanita Hill White; his father: James White; and a grandmother, he lovingly called Big Mama: Belle Mae Elder Hill Forte.
He has a sister: Sharon White (Issiah) Jefferson; a special mother-in-law,: Mary Ruth Moore; sisters-in-law: Brenda (Willie) Anderson, Valerie Moore, Kemma Moore (Jesse Wells (cousin); brothers-in-law: Eric Moore and Zack Moore; a special aunt: Emma Dean Perkins; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of loved ones and friends.
Dennis was a part of an early morning group who frequently made their way to McDonalds every morning to eat and fellowship until he was no longer able. He lovingly spoke of his friends all telling jokes and using sarcasm. He loved all sports especially baseball and golf. He has a few special 4-legged buddies, Bubbie and Winnie, and one extra-special buddy, Lincoln, who still tries to greet and check on him early in the morning before going out … He will truly be missed.
The family expresses a Thank you to the staff and friends of Davita, old Formex friends, Hal Henard friends, anyone who has called, sent flowers or shown any acts of kindness in our bereavement.
At his request his body will be cremated. There will be no formal services at this time.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.