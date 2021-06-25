ROGERSVILLE — Dennis Phillips, 58, of Bulls Gap, passed away Wednesday in Bristol Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was a graduate of West Greene High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Management and a Master of Arts degree in American History and European Studies from East Tennessee State University. He was a Kentucky Colonel.
Dennis was a faithful member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was immensely proud of the Rosaries he made and distributed to various foreign missions.
He was a member and past Worshipful Master of Bulls Gap Lodge No. 764, F&AM, member of the York Rite, a 33rd degree Scottish Rite mason and a past Worthy Patron of Bulls Gap No. 471, OES.
Dennis was a former disk jockey at WSMG radio station serving the Greeneville community and was an Adjunct Professor of History at Walters State Community College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Peggy Self Phillips.
He is survived by loving wife of 25 years: Joy Sexton Phillips; a son: Larry (Dayna) Lawson Jr.; and a grandson: Jordan Lawson, all of Bulls Gap; sisters-in-law: Dorcas Fairchild, Gloria McLain and Minnie (Susie) Sexton; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special fur babies: Smokey and Bumbles.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Henry’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass will follow at 2 p.m at the church.
Burial will follow in Providence (County Line) Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Providence Cemetery, c/o Joyce Weems, 241 McCloud Church Rd. Rogersville, TN 37857; or the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.
