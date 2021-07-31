Denny L. Ingle (Died: July 29, 2021) Jul 31, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Denny L. Ingle, 48, of Greeneville, died unexpectedly Thursday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Who Allegedly Shot At Officer In Custody Attorney Identified By TBI As Man Who Died In Greeneville Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Greene Man Killed In Tractor Accident Ratliff Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' After Two-Year Wait Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.