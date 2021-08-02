Denny Lynn Ingle, 48, of East Brad Street, Greeneville, died unexpectedly Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include his son: Levi Kurt Ingle; his mother: Bertie Dockery Ingle; two brothers: Jerry Dockery and James Dockery; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Dennis Ingle; and two sisters: Martha Sue Ingle and Patricia Ingle Helmbright.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. David Dugger will officiate.
Interment will follow in Zion Presbyterian Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lee Morgan, Jerry Dockery, Jerry Ingle, Caleb Hensley, David Stafford, Jackie Roberts and Allen Freshour.