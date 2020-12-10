ELIZABETHTON — Deon Scott Forby Avery, 47, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He will be deeply missed by everyone who loved his smile and personality.
Deon was a graduate of Greeneville High School.
He loved University of Tennessee football.
He is survived by his mother: Helen Avery, who he lived with; his father and stepmother: Ronnie (Margaret) Forby; his grandparents: Thelma Avery, and George and Pauline Forby; two sisters: Rena Fullen and Amanda Grooms; a brother: Dewayne Forby; two uncles: Kelvin and Richard (Wanda) Avery; several cousins; and special friends: Kathy Copeland, who was like a second mother to him, Jeanne Rickerson, Brad Allen, Matt Copeland, Jason Carter, George Vanbuskirk, Nathan Humbert, Lloyd Jackson, Chris ‘Jersey’ Coles, Chance Wright, and Diane and Vicki Waddell.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather: James Avery; and an aunt: Rose Blanton.
The family expressed a special thank you to his caregivers: Traci Skipper, Charlotte Donelson, Brittany Bacon and Jessica S.
Due to Covid -19, there will be no formal services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An open visitation for family and friends to register their presence and pay their respects will be conducted from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
