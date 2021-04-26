Dequita 'Athene' Romines (Died: April 25th, 2021) Apr 26, 2021 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dequita “Athene” Romines, 79, of Moshiem, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Debra 'Debbie' Irene Moore (Died: April 20, 2021) Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Nash Armstrong (Died: April l8, 2021) Royce Jackson 'Jack' Bowman (Died: April 18, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.