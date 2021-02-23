Desireaye Diane Fulton, 45, of Greenville, passed away Monday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband: Donnie Fulton; two sons: Matthew and Gwyn Nicodemus, and Trey (Gracie) Chapman; two stepchildren: Kayla (Derrick) Franklin, and Travis and Becky Fulton; grandchildren: Morgan, Trent, Hunter, Austin, Emma and Graelynn; her mother: Brenda Shiflet; Randy and Mary Henderson whom were like her parents; two brothers: Shane and Megan Henderson, and Dennis Willstead; sisters: Angie and Kelly Goad, and Denise and Brooke Holt; her father-in-law: Robert Fulton; her mother-in-law: Mary Fulton; sisters-in-law: Teresa (Jeff) Jennings and Shelly (Jerry) Waybright; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Matthew Easterly and special niece, Alexis Henderson; and her three furbabies: Reed Lynn, Mallie, and Zee.
She preceded in death by one furbaby: Tyson Lynn; her grandmother: Anna Bea Church; and her stepfather: Wayne Shiflet.
She was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She had a lot of love to give and will be sadly missed.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Aiken officiating.
Internment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
