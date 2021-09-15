Dewayne Edward Carter, 47, of the Romeo community, passed away Sunday from COVID complications at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Dewayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, and taking rides with “Reese pup” his Ride or Die dog. He also enjoyed gardening and raising hogs.
He was an employee of John Deere Power Products.
He is survived by his companion of 10 years: Laura Carter of the Romeo community; his mother and stepfather: Margie Carter Gunter and Jim Gunter; a sister: Sandi and her husband, Greg Patterson; half-sisters: Lori, Ashley, Angel, Sharon and Samantha Carter: a stepbrother: Jeffrey and Amanda Gunter; stepsister: Lisa Weems; children he raised: Amber and Ricky Hammonds; a grandson: Jayden Hammonds; several nieces; and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father: Floyd Carter; a brother: Jeffrey Starnes; his grandparents: Will and Ollie Booker Starnes, and Roy and Helen Banks Carter; and a nephew: Deacon Chappell.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Chris Blake and Cletus Miller officiating.
Interment will be in Prices Cemetery at Romeo.
Pallbearers will be Shaun Patterson, Blake Clark, Cecil Carter, Bronco Carter, Bobby Massey, Tim Murr, Jeremiah Benton and Stan Neal.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Starnes and Johnny Starnes.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.