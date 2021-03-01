Dewey Tully, 38, passed away Friday peacefully at his home in Greeneville. He was formerly of Nashville.
He is survived by his parents: Thomas W. and Nelda Tully; one sister and brother-in-law: Jennifer and Doyle Tunnell; two nephews: Trey and Thomas Tunnell; his grandmother: Dorothy Tully; uncles: Randy and Debbie Tully, Ken and Brandi Tully, and Mike Alexander; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog: Dinky
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Billy Tully, and Eugene and Nell Carter; an aunt: Brenda Alexander; and an uncle: Ronnie Carter.
Dewey loved camping, the mountains, Rod Runs, and being around his friends.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family
